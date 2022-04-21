Joel Embiid channeled Kobe Bryant after epic game-winner

It wasn’t quite 81 points, but Joel Embiid definitely pulled a Kobe Bryant in ripping the hearts out of Toronto on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers star center Embiid had a game-winner for the ages in overtime against the Raptors in Game 3 of their first-round series. Embiid hit an off-balance catch-and-shoot triple from the left wing with 0.7 seconds left to lift Philly to a 3-0 series lead over Toronto.

EMBIID FOR THREE WITH 0.7 LEFT IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/mGayMHD6W1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2022

After the game, Embiid channeled the late Kobe Bryant. Embiid admitted that the shot was the biggest one of his career but made sure to emphasize the Mamba Mentality perspective of the job not being finished yet.

"That's the best one, but the job is not done."@JoelEmbiid talks to @NabilKarimTV after hitting one of the biggest shots of his career in Game 3. #Gametime pic.twitter.com/lpFpHq0kMn — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 21, 2022

Despite being a center, Embiid draws a lot of inspiration from Bryant. A recent viral video showed just how similar some of Embiid’s moves are to those of Bryant, especially the footwork in the post.

This Embiid – Kobe – MJ thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/m4qAW5pp9Y — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 5, 2022

Embiid also had an amazing tribute to Bryant after Bryant’s passing in Jan. 2020. Wednesday’s spectacular game-winner and subsequent down-to-earth reaction was a great way for Embiid to honor Bryant’s memory as well.