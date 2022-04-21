 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid channeled Kobe Bryant after epic game-winner

April 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid celebrating

It wasn’t quite 81 points, but Joel Embiid definitely pulled a Kobe Bryant in ripping the hearts out of Toronto on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers star center Embiid had a game-winner for the ages in overtime against the Raptors in Game 3 of their first-round series. Embiid hit an off-balance catch-and-shoot triple from the left wing with 0.7 seconds left to lift Philly to a 3-0 series lead over Toronto.

After the game, Embiid channeled the late Kobe Bryant. Embiid admitted that the shot was the biggest one of his career but made sure to emphasize the Mamba Mentality perspective of the job not being finished yet.

Despite being a center, Embiid draws a lot of inspiration from Bryant. A recent viral video showed just how similar some of Embiid’s moves are to those of Bryant, especially the footwork in the post.

Embiid also had an amazing tribute to Bryant after Bryant’s passing in Jan. 2020. Wednesday’s spectacular game-winner and subsequent down-to-earth reaction was a great way for Embiid to honor Bryant’s memory as well.

