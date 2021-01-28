Steph Curry, Joel Embiid wear special Kobe Bryant tribute shoes

Both Steph Curry and Joel Embiid wore special shoes on Wednesday as tributes to the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Curry’s Golden State Warriors and Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers did not play on Tuesday, so the star players wore the shoes in their games on Wednesday.

Here are Embiid’s shoes, which feature Bryant’s jersey numbers and a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid’s new shoes tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers paying tribute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Embiid fell in love with basketball watching Bryant as kid in Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/xPcYGcvVfP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2021

And here are the shoes Curry wore, which feature the Bryants as well as Curry and his daughters.

A look at the Kobe tribute shoes Stephen Curry will be wearing tonight. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/Lv75XPJSfk — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 28, 2021

The hashtag “#girldad” is on the shoes as well, which is a tribute to Kobe.

Bryant was a beloved superstar whose death hit the basketball community — and world — very hard. A year later, players are happy to keep his memory alive with the nice tributes such as this one.