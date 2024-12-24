 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid ejected in chaotic scene during 76ers-Spurs game

December 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Andre DrummondJoel EmbiidVictor Wembanyama

Joel Embiid arguing with a referee during a 76ers-Spurs game

Monday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs involved some drama that felt straight out of a WWE script.

The 76ers led the Spurs 28-26 with 8:13 to play in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Sixers center Andre Drummond was seen jawing with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama during a dead ball period.

Before the ball was inbounded, Drummond gave Wemby a light tap to the midsection. The Frenchman greatly exaggerated the contact by falling to the floor. A referee whistled Drummond for a technical foul and ejected him from the game.

But not long after, Drummond’s contact on Wembanyama was reviewed and correctly deemed a flop. Drummond’s ejection was rescinded, and he was allowed back. The scene looked like it belonged in WrestleMania as the wronged protagonist made his triumphant return to raucous applause from the home crowd.

But the madness did not end there as Joel Embiid later drew the same referee’s ire. With 2:59 left in the half, Embiid was called for an offensive foul for ramming into Wembanyama. The former league MVP got heated over the call and ended up getting ejected just like Drummond.

Unfortunately for Embiid, he did not get a mulligan like Drummond. Embiid left the game with nine points on 2/8 shooting in 14 minutes of action.

