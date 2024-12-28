 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid hit with huge fine over ‘obscene gestures’ during Celtics game

December 27, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Joel Embiid making an obscene gesture during 76ers-Celtics Christmas Day game

The NBA placed a lump of coal in Joel Embiid’s stocking Friday over his Christmas Day transgressions.

The league fined Embiid $75,000 for making “obscene gestures” during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. A few instances from Wednesday’s game could fit the NBA’s description.

Embiid got fouled and finished a layup to give the Sixers a 21-17 lead with under four minutes left in the first quarter. While lying down along the baseline, Embiid made a two-hand gesture toward his groin area.

Then with seconds left in the second quarter, Embiid drained a top-of-the-key three-pointer to give the 76ers a 66-58 lead at the break. The 76ers star appeared to look toward the fans and make the “shove-it” gesture in the heat of the moment.

Embiid doesn’t have much love for the Celtics faithful. Based on Celtics fans’ numerous anti-Embiid chants over the years, the feeling is clearly mutual.

Since Embiid emerged as a Sixers star, Boston has eliminated Philadelphia in the playoffs thrice in the last seven postseasons.

Embiid finished Wednesday’s win with 27 points on 8/15 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 three-pointers. His co-star Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points and 12 assists.

