Joel Embiid hit with huge fine over ‘obscene gestures’ during Celtics game

The NBA placed a lump of coal in Joel Embiid’s stocking Friday over his Christmas Day transgressions.

The league fined Embiid $75,000 for making “obscene gestures” during the Philadelphia 76ers’ 118-114 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. A few instances from Wednesday’s game could fit the NBA’s description.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TaIkZWbfeO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 28, 2024

Embiid got fouled and finished a layup to give the Sixers a 21-17 lead with under four minutes left in the first quarter. While lying down along the baseline, Embiid made a two-hand gesture toward his groin area.

Then with seconds left in the second quarter, Embiid drained a top-of-the-key three-pointer to give the 76ers a 66-58 lead at the break. The 76ers star appeared to look toward the fans and make the “shove-it” gesture in the heat of the moment.

Embiid cashes from three before halftime 💰 Philly up 66-58 on Boston 🔔 pic.twitter.com/WVdpF0L1Vh — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2024

Embiid doesn’t have much love for the Celtics faithful. Based on Celtics fans’ numerous anti-Embiid chants over the years, the feeling is clearly mutual.

Since Embiid emerged as a Sixers star, Boston has eliminated Philadelphia in the playoffs thrice in the last seven postseasons.

Embiid finished Wednesday’s win with 27 points on 8/15 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 three-pointers. His co-star Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points and 12 assists.