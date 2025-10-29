Joel Embiid had perfect response to heckling Wizards fan

Philadelphia 76ers players, led by Joel Embiid, got the last laugh over a Washington Wizards fan that spent the bulk of Tuesday’s game heckling their bench.

The 76ers came back from 19 points down to beat the Wizards 139-134 in overtime at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Tuesday. For most of the game, the 76ers bench endured frequent taunting from one Wizards fan seated a few rows behind the players.

The players offered no response until they had completed their comeback. Once they had, Embiid and his teammates spent a good 30 seconds playfully taunting the fan back.

Sixers trolling a Wizards fan in a Poole jersey who heckled them all game after winning in overtime



(via ig/nolimitdermo) pic.twitter.com/hUe4R58qfS — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 29, 2025

Embiid and Kyle Lowry, in particular, seemed to really get a kick out of the chance to respond. The fan was obviously really on the players if they responded so enthusiastically as a group at the end.

Embiid only played 23 minutes as the 76ers continue to carefully manage his health. He still contributed 25 points, though most of his damage came in the first half.

After a very ugly season last year, the 76ers appear to be having fun again. They are off to a 4-0 start, bolstered by one rookie coming out of the gate absolutely scorching. A win over the lowly Wizards might not tell us that much, but coming from 19 points down and actually having a blast doing it can only be a good sign.