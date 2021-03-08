Joel Embiid has hilarious tweet about All-Star Game absence

Joel Embiid is turning the L he received before the All-Star Game into a W.

The Philadelphia 76ers center was held out of Sunday’s festivities along with teammate Ben Simmons due to health and safety protocols. The star duo came into contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. The news resulted in both players being ruled out of the All-Star Game and sent home.

After arriving back in Philadelphia, Embiid sent a hilarious tweet about the unexpected turn of events, calling it a “Mickey Mouse All-Star Game.”

Mickey Mouse All Star Game ha — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 8, 2021

Disney and Mickey Mouse jokes have been popular in NBA circles ever since the league hosted their bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. last season. For example, trolls jokingly refer to the championship won by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as a “Mickey Mouse ring.”

Embiid has played in the All-Star Game already three times before, so that likely explains why he’s not too torn up about it. But the tweet is probably the best that we have seen from Embiid since this one.