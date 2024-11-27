Report: Joel Embiid has no issue with Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey may have called out Joel Embiid during a team meeting, but Embiid reportedly is not harboring ill will towards his Philadelphia 76ers teammate.

The 76ers have been a disaster this season and entered play on Wednesday with a 3-13 record. That’s the last thing people expected from a team that was supposed to contend for a title.

Last week, the 76ers held a team meeting to address their poor start. During that meeting, Maxey called out Embiid for being late to everything. Embiid reportedly responded well to the call-out and told the media he would do better. Embiid was not happy with the person who leaked to the media the contents of what was discussed during the team meeting. According to an ESPN report published on Wednesday, Embiid wasn’t even mad with Maxey for calling him out.

The big issue for the Sixers this season has been their health.

Embiid has played in just 4 games this season, while Paul George has played in only 8 and Maxey has played in 10. Both Embiid and George have dealt with knee injuries, while Maxey has missed time with a hamstring injury.

If the Sixers’ stars don’t start getting healthy and contribute, their season will end in serious disappointment. For now, they’re just lucky that half the East has been pretty bad as well.