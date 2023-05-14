Joel Embiid had bizarre quote about teammates after Game 7 loss

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid offered an interesting quote after the team’s Game 7 loss that raised some eyebrows.

Embiid and the 76ers were eliminated with a 112-88 loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, once again dashing their hopes of playing for a championship. After the game, Embiid expressed optimism in the organization’s future, but also dropped one quote that some saw as deflecting blame for the loss away from himself.

“I can’t win alone. Me and James [Harden], we just can’t win alone. That’s why basketball is played 5-on-5.” Joel Embiid after the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Celtics 👀pic.twitter.com/L3KB6geaUT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

“I gotta be better and I will be better. That’s what I’ll focus on,” Embiid said. “All of us, we gotta come back and find ways to just keep improving and help the team. You can’t win alone. I can’t win alone. Me and James (Harden), we just can’t win alone. That’s why basketball is played five-on-five. We just need everybody to try to keep finding ways to get better and we’ll be fine.”

In his defense, Embiid did say that he had to be better. The latter part of the quote, however, will look to some like Embiid is calling out his teammates for not doing enough to help himself and Harden. Whether Embiid has a point or not, it’s not likely to be received well after a Game 7 in which Embiid and Harden combined for just 24 points, with both Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris outscoring Embiid in Game 7.

Embiid and Harden are the centerpieces of the Sixers, but their attitude might not necessarily reflect that all the time. Critics will use this as another example of that.