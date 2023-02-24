Joel Embiid had unusual response to Dillon Brooks’ antics

The man known as “Troel Embiid” appeared to have taken the night off on Thursday.

The Philadelphia 76ers got a quality win coming out of the All-Star break against the Memphis Grizzlies, erasing a 17-point deficit to win 110-105. The evening was not without its fireworks though as 76ers guard James Harden and Grizzlies counterpart Dillon Brooks had a heated exchange just minutes into the game.

Harden and Dillon Brooks get chippy 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yPPnRAI8eK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2023

Then in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Brooks got into it with 76ers center Joel Embiid after a scrum for the ball involving their teammates.

Joel Embiid and Dillon Brooks scuffle towards the horn pic.twitter.com/akYbvQBJUv — NBA Box Scores Daily (@BoxScoresDaily) February 24, 2023

When asked by the reporters about his dust-up with Brooks, which earned them both technical fouls, Embiid gave a rather uncharacteristic response.

“Nothing,” said Embiid of the incident, per 76ers reporter Ky Carlin. “[It was] just guys, whatever. Nothing.”

The Joel Embiid that we know never wastes an opportunity to throw shade at opponents. As recently as last month, Embiid was warring in the media with rival players. But this time around, Embiid didn’t give Brooks a single ounce of energy, even if the chance to roast him was served up on a platter.

It is possible that Embiid doesn’t really think enough of Brooks, a B-list role player, to start legitimate beef with him. Embiid may also be familiar with Brooks’ bit as an agitator (and one who is best dealt with by being ignored).