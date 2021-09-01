 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid rips report about rift between him and Ben Simmons

September 1, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Joel Embiid has found himself intertwined in the drama between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, and the All-Star center does not appreciate some of what has been written about him.

USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt wrote on Tuesday that the situation between Simmons and the 76ers reached a boiling point when Embiid threw Simmons under the bus following Philadelphia’s postseason exit. After the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid said “the turning point was we had an open shot, we missed and we made one free throw.” He was, of course, referring to Simmons’ poor play.

According to Zillgitt, a rift between Simmons and Embiid had been building for a while. Embiid blasted the story on Twitter Wednesday and took responsibility for the 76ers’ shortcomings. He also said he hopes Simmons returns to the team.

Embiid then hinted that the problem for Simmons is the way fans in Philadelphia have treated him. He told 76ers fans they “gotta be better.”

Embiid can blame the media and fans all he wants, but he is the one who openly threw a teammate under the bus. Doc Rivers also had some surprising things to say about Simmons after the playoffs, which probably didn’t help.

Simmons provided a pretty strong hint on social media earlier this offseason that he and Embiid do not get along. That isn’t the only reason he wants a trade, but it would be a safe assumption that it is a factor.

