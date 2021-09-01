Joel Embiid rips report about rift between him and Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid has found himself intertwined in the drama between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, and the All-Star center does not appreciate some of what has been written about him.

USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt wrote on Tuesday that the situation between Simmons and the 76ers reached a boiling point when Embiid threw Simmons under the bus following Philadelphia’s postseason exit. After the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid said “the turning point was we had an open shot, we missed and we made one free throw.” He was, of course, referring to Simmons’ poor play.

According to Zillgitt, a rift between Simmons and Embiid had been building for a while. Embiid blasted the story on Twitter Wednesday and took responsibility for the 76ers’ shortcomings. He also said he hopes Simmons returns to the team.

Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas. I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win https://t.co/1kq9VI9byE — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

From my own experience, y’all have no idea how much this media makes up stuff for followers and shame on you for believing them. — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

Embiid then hinted that the problem for Simmons is the way fans in Philadelphia have treated him. He told 76ers fans they “gotta be better.”

I haven’t forgotten but 2 years ago, I got booed, people in Philly wanted me to be traded. I even shushed them. Only the real ones didn’t but I just put the work in that offseason to be better cuz I knew I wasn’t playing up to my potential. Philly fans, y’all also gotta be better — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

For clarity, I love the criticism, I love when I’m told I can’t do something. It makes me work harder to prove everyone wrong but not everyone is built like that. — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

Embiid can blame the media and fans all he wants, but he is the one who openly threw a teammate under the bus. Doc Rivers also had some surprising things to say about Simmons after the playoffs, which probably didn’t help.

Simmons provided a pretty strong hint on social media earlier this offseason that he and Embiid do not get along. That isn’t the only reason he wants a trade, but it would be a safe assumption that it is a factor.