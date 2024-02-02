Joel Embiid expected to miss time with torn ligament in knee

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be out of the Sixers’ lineup for the foreseeable future.

Embiid has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Sixers star Joel Embiid has an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee and will be out through the weekend while a treament plan is finalized, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2024

Embiid made headlines recently for his sudden no-show against the Nuggets last Saturday due to a knee injury. The reigning NBA MVP was not listed on the Sixers’ injury report up until 15 minutes prior to tipoff, leading to immense scrutiny from both fans and opposing coaches alike.

Embiid on Tuesday played through the lingering injury against the Golden State Warriors and aggravated it further when Jonathan Kuminga landed on the 76ers star’s leg.

The 29-year-old returned to Philadelphia on Thursday while the rest of the team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah for the final leg of their ongoing 5-game road trip against the Jazz. Embiid’s absence will likely extend for several more weeks at minimum given the latest reported diagnosis.

Embiid was in the midst of another MVP-caliber season before this latest injury blow. The 6-time All-Star averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 53.3% shooting from the field through 34 games played. But with just four missed games left before Embiid is disqualified from NBA awards, the Cameroonian center will likely be out of the running in the race for the MVP trophy.