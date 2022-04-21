Joel Embiid had trash talk for Drake after winning shot over Raptors

Joel Embiid ripped the hearts out of Toronto Raptors fans on Wednesday night, and he had some trash talk for Drake afterwards.

Embiid nailed the game-winning shot in overtime of Game 3 between his Philadelphia 76ers and the Raptors (video here). His shot was clutch and came with just 0.9 seconds on the shot clock.

Philly won the game 104-101 in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead.

After the game, House of Highlights’ Caroline Jastremski captured video of Embiid trash-talking Drake, the famed rapper and Raptors ambassador. Beware, the video contains profanity.

Embiid tells Drake he’s coming for SWEEP after win. 🤣🧹 (via @caro_line_em_up) pic.twitter.com/rYNzAlENAW — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 21, 2022

“I’m coming for the sweep too,” Embiid was heard saying.

Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday in Toronto with the Sixers aiming for the sweep. That’s some payback for Embiid, whose heart was broken by Kawhi Leonard in 2019.