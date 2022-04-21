 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 20, 2022

Joel Embiid had trash talk for Drake after winning shot over Raptors

April 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid ripped the hearts out of Toronto Raptors fans on Wednesday night, and he had some trash talk for Drake afterwards.

Embiid nailed the game-winning shot in overtime of Game 3 between his Philadelphia 76ers and the Raptors (video here). His shot was clutch and came with just 0.9 seconds on the shot clock.

Philly won the game 104-101 in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead.

After the game, House of Highlights’ Caroline Jastremski captured video of Embiid trash-talking Drake, the famed rapper and Raptors ambassador. Beware, the video contains profanity.

“I’m coming for the sweep too,” Embiid was heard saying.

Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday in Toronto with the Sixers aiming for the sweep. That’s some payback for Embiid, whose heart was broken by Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus