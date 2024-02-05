76ers announce major news on Joel Embiid

Some major news regarding Joel Embiid has been released.

Embiid will undergo a procedure to repair his left meniscus injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Embiid is expected to miss extended time due to the surgery.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

Embiid played in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and left the game with an injury. It was later revealed that Embiid had suffered a left meniscus injury. Based on the information we shared on Saturday, the news of Embiid undergoing surgery is no surprise.

Embiid was in the midst of another MVP-caliber season before this latest injury. The 6-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 53.3% shooting from the field through 34 games played.

Embiid suffering the injury and undergoing surgery now puts his status for the rest of the season in question.

The Sixers are 30-18 as of Sunday, which had them 5th in the East.