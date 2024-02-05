 Skip to main content
76ers announce major news on Joel Embiid

February 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Some major news regarding Joel Embiid has been released.

Embiid will undergo a procedure to repair his left meniscus injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Embiid is expected to miss extended time due to the surgery.

Embiid played in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and left the game with an injury. It was later revealed that Embiid had suffered a left meniscus injury. Based on the information we shared on Saturday, the news of Embiid undergoing surgery is no surprise.

Embiid was in the midst of another MVP-caliber season before this latest injury. The 6-time All-Star is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 53.3% shooting from the field through 34 games played.

Embiid suffering the injury and undergoing surgery now puts his status for the rest of the season in question.

The Sixers are 30-18 as of Sunday, which had them 5th in the East.

