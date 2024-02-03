Joel Embiid considering surgery to address knee injury

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid may be facing an extended spell on the sidelines depending on how he opts to address his knee injury.

Embiid is considering surgery to correct a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Embiid would be in line to miss extended time if he decides to undergo surgery.

Embiid could also opt to try to address the injury through rest and rehab. The report suggests that Embiid is likely to decide on his course of action by Monday.

Neither of these outcomes are particularly great for the Philadelphia 76ers. While it is unclear how much time Embiid would miss if he underwent surgery, it sounds like it would be a significant procedure. Going the rehab route would likely mean Embiid is playing through some degree of pain for the remainder of the season, though he has already been doing that for the better part of the last month.

While Embiid took some heat for missing games in January, he has clearly been hobbled, and the situation got worse when Jonathan Kuminga landed on his leg during last Tuesday’s game. Now he may miss significantly more time.