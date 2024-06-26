John Calipari sends warning to NBA teams over drafting his guards

John Calipari has always championed his players during the NBA Draft, and this year is no different. However, he is bringing receipts with him in 2024.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Calipari issued a warning to NBA teams that might consider passing on the guards he coached at Kentucky. Calipari noted that plenty of teams passed on both Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, and he warned them not to make the same mistake again.

"How do you pass on my guards? … How about they passed on [Tyrese] Maxey and [Immanuel] Quickley? And I told them all, 'Dudes, you are going to regret this.'" —Coach John Calipari says don't sleep on Kentucky guards at the draft 👀 (🎥: @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/JuQK1vbbRb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 26, 2024

“Here’s what I would say: I’ve got four guards in this draft. Reed (Sheppard), Robert (Dillingham), Justin (Edwards) — who’s a 6-8 guard — and Antonio (Reeves). How do you pass on my guards?” Calipari said. “Do you want me to the name the guards? How about they passed on Maxey and Quickley? And I told them all — dudes, you are going to regret this. One went 20, one went 21. What?”

Of the four players Calipari is citing, Sheppard is easily the highest-rated and is a potential top-five pick. Dillingham is projected as a mid-first, while Reeves and Edwards are seen as unlikely to crack the top 30. Obviously Calipari thinks that should not happen.

Calipari may have left Kentucky this offseason but he is always going to go to bat for his former players. Maxey, in particular, is a huge success story who did fall in the draft. The question now is whether teams think there is anything to be learned from that process when it comes to players like Dillingham.