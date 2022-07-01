Report: Frontrunner emerges to trade for John Collins

There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding John Collins this offseason, and apparently one team is in the lead to acquire him.

Sacramento sports radio personality Carmichael Dave reported about the status of Collins considering the Kings are one of the teams pursuing the Hawks big man. Dave said that the Washington Wizards are “at the front of the line” in pursuit of Collins.

The Wizards are the most engaged for John Collins at this point. Sacramento and others still in the conversation, but the Wizards at the front of the line. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) June 30, 2022

Collins has four years left on the 5-year, $125 million deal he signed with the Hawks last year. The 24-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season. Atlanta has reportedly been looking to deal Collins.

The Hawks on Wednesday acquired Dejounte Murray in a big trade with the Spurs. The Wizards re-signed Bradley Beal and added Monte Morris, Will Barton and Kristaps Porzingis in trades. They’re looking to improve, and adding Collins would be a big help.