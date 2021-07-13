John Wall interested in trade to Clippers?

John Wall seems to want out of Houston, and he appears to have interest in a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall “liked” a tweet from MSN Sports promoting an article breaking down a possible trade of the guard to the Clippers.

Posted because Wall liked the tweet pic.twitter.com/XgQcRENWMF — Rob / ecstatic Houston sports fan (@Houst0n4L) July 12, 2021

The proposed trade would send Marcus Morris, Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Luke Kennard to Houston for John Wall and Houston’s 2023 first-round pick via the Bucks.

Such a trade isn’t about to happen any time soon. However, this isn’t the first time Wall has suggested he would like out.

Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 32.2 minutes per game over 40 contests this season. It was his first time seeing action since 2018 due to multiple heel/foot injuries.