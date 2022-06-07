John Wall fires back at Colin Cowherd over latest criticism

John Wall is hitting back at the sports media figure who has been a thorn in his side for many years now.

During a segment on Monday, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports commented on Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who is currently in the NBA Finals. Cowherd expressed his opinion that Green makes his teammates better while the likes of Wall and Russell Westbrook do not.

"John Wall has never made a teammate better. [Russell] Westbrook has never made a teammate better. Draymond Green has made every teammate he's ever played with better… Find me the teammate Westbrook's made better in his career." — Colin Cowherdpic.twitter.com/kYDcTrUykI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2022

The Houston Rockets guard Wall returned fire at Cowherd after being mentioned. Wall posted a tweet saying, “Lol ths guy is a joke.”

Lol this guy is a joke ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 6, 2022

Truth be told, Cowherd’s take is a real head-scratcher. Green does not even play the same position as Wall and Westbrook do. Meanwhile, Westbrook did have an off year, but he hasn’t played in two months now, and Wall didn’t play at all in the 2021-22 season.

The facts do not back up Cowherd’s claim when it comes to Wall either. Wall had three separate years with double-digit assists per game in Washington. He was the very best in the NBA at the time in creating three-point chances, making fringe players like Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris look good. Wall was also masterful as a pick-and-roll distributor, getting the most offensively from otherwise mediocre bigs like Nene and Marcin Gortat.

Granted, no rationale can make Cowherd a fan of Wall at this point. Ever since Wall entered the NBA, Cowherd has made it his thing to go after Wall every chance he gets, sometimes even for the most ridiculous reasons. Now it appears that Wall has finally had enough of his biggest critic.