John Wall took funny swipe at Shaq after game

John Wall had some shade over the weekend for DJ Diesel.

After the LA Clippers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Clippers guard Wall, playing in just his second regular season game in two seasons, was asked how he felt about his performance. Wall replied with a hilarious swipe at Shaquille O’Neal.

“I feel great, other than me shooting free throws like Shaq,” responded Wall, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “That’s pissing me off, but other than that, I feel good. I got my speed, I got my rhythm. Just trying to play the right way, push the pace for these guys.”

For Wall, who shot 1-for-5 from the line on Sunday, the shot at O’Neal may have been unprompted but but certainly was not unwarranted. O’Neal was notorious for his toilet-like foul shooting, posting a 52.7 percent career mark from the free-throw line and never even shooting 63 percent from the stripe in a single season.

A 77.8 percent career free-throw shooter himself, Wall is likely just suffering from an aberration here as he tries to get his sea legs back underneath him. Hopefully O’Neal doesn’t take offense to Wall’s dig either (since The Big Fella has been known to get defensive about his free throw woes).