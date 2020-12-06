James Harden absent from start of Rockets training camp

Houston Rockets fans are waiting to see if and when James Harden will show up to training camp with the team, and the former MVP still seems to be missing.

The Rockets held their first official practice on Sunday, and Harden was not present. Houston coach Stephen Silas told reporters he expects Harden to participate in an individual workout on Sunday evening, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Silas said Harden was not able to practice due to coronavirus protocols.

Harden was absent from individual workouts during the week, but reports indicated he was expected to take part in the team’s first practice on Sunday.

The situation took an interesting turn when Harden was spotted at a rapper’s birthday party in another state rather than working out with his teammates. Players have to clear three consecutive days of COVID-19 testing before they can enter their team’s facility, so that could be why Harden was not able to practice on Sunday.

Harden reportedly wants the Rockets to trade him, so naturally there has been speculation that he is holding out. While Silas continues to insist he expects Harden to join the team, the situation is worth monitoring.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0