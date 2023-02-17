John Wall linked to 1 Eastern Conference playoff hopeful

After a few seasons away, John Wall could be making his return to the Eastern Conference.

KC Johnson of NBC Sports reported this week that the five-time All-Star guard Wall is a name to keep in mind for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are eyeing possible upgrades on the buyout market. While they don’t currently have an open roster spot, Johnson adds that Chicago could waive a player like Goran Dragic in order to create one.

The 32-year-old Wall made 34 appearances for the LA Clippers this season, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists a game. He was traded to the Houston Rockets at the deadline in a three-team trade that netted the Clippers fellow veteran guard Gordon. Wall then got waived by the Rockets just days later. Wall’s jump-shooting and defense are pretty lousy at this point. But he can still provide good rim pressure and shot creation for others with his speed.

At 26-33, the Bulls are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. That said, they kept their core intact at the trade deadline, indicating a desire to stay competitive this year. With Lonzo Ball still injured and Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso topping out as more of role players (though solid ones at that), Chicago seems to want to add to the backcourt. In addition to Wall, they have been linked to a very familiar point guard figure.