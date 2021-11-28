John Wall has message for Rockets in Instagram post

John Wall remains inactive for the Houston Rockets this season, but he is still plenty active on social media.

The veteran point guard shared an apparent message for the Rockets in a post to his Instagram page Sunday. Wall posted a workout video montage and included the message “#FreeMe” as part of his caption.

Wall, a five-time All-Star, has not made a single appearance for the Rockets this season. He wants to be traded, and the Rockets want to focus on their younger players. But with two years and $91 million left on Wall’s contract, the only practical solution to this point has been to keep Wall on the roster but sit him out.

The 31-year-old Wall recently had a change of heart and expressed a desire to return to the active roster. But those conversations with the Rockets fell apart this weekend due to a disagreement over some key issues. Now Wall can do little else but attempt hashtag-based diplomacy.

Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports