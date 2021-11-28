Report: John Wall will continue to sit out after disagreement with Rockets

John Wall recently expressed a desire to play for the Houston Rockets after sitting out all season, but the two sides are still not seeing eye to eye.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Wall would meet with the Rockets to discuss a potential return to playing. Those conversations took place, but Shams Charania of The Athletic says there is no plan for Wall to suit up going forward.

According to Charania, Wall informed the Rockets that he wants to start. The team wants him to come off the bench, however, which has been their plan for the five-time All-Star since the offseason. Wall believed he deserved an opportunity to compete for a starting job in training camp, but the team insists on only using him as a reserve player.

Since the Rockets will not let Wall compete for a starting role, the 31-year-old has chosen to keep sitting out. Wall has been viewed as a positive influence for Houston’s young roster and told the team he will continue to remain professional and engaged.

Unless the Rockets change their stance on letting Wall start, the situation seems unlikely to change. Charania notes that there have been no discussions about a buyout. There has also been little trade interest in Wall, which is no surprise given his injury history and the two years and $91.7 million remaining on his contract.

Wall and the Rockets had mutually agreed before the season that he would not play for the team and that they would try to find a trade for him. Wall sent a curious tweet about the situation recently, but it apparently is not going to change.

