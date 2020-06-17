John Wall says he is pushing Wizards to sign DeMarcus Cousins

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins starred together at Kentucky, and if Wall gets his way, a reunion in the NBA could be in the cards.

Wall said Wednesday in an Instagram Live interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he has been pushing for the Washington Wizards to sign Cousins, and has even spoken to general manager Tommy Sheppard about it.

“Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Wall added that he and Sheppard have “been talking about it here and there,” adding that Cousins is healthy after suffering a torn ACL last August.

Cousins is currently a free agent, so the prospect of him teaming up with Wall on the Wizards may be more realistic now than it ever has been before. That doesn’t mean it’s likely, though. Cousins would be a very risky signing given his injury history. The veteran center may prefer to keep working with his most recent team, as they’re much closer to contention than the Wizards are.