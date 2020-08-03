 Skip to main content
Monday, August 3, 2020

Jonathan Isaac jersey sales were skyrocketing prior to injury

August 3, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Jonathan Isaac suffered a torn ACL on Sunday night and will be out for the remainder of the season, and the injury came at a time when the Orlando Magic star was gaining tremendous popularity.

Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed recently, with only LeBron James having a hotter-selling jersey. The increase in sales was likely a response to Isaac refusing to kneel during the national anthem recently.

Isaac, 22, was the only Magic player who had been standing for the national anthem. He provided a lengthy explanation for the decision following Friday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaac is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. He was expected to be out for the season after injuring his left knee in January. However, the extended time off due to the NBA’s shutdown in March allowed Isaac to be cleared to play. Unfortunately, Isaac injured his knee even worse now and will face a lengthy rehab.

