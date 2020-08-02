Jonathan Isaac has torn ACL in left knee

Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Isaac left Sunday’s Orlando Magic-Sacramento Kings game on a non-contact play. The Magic big man was driving to the basket and jumped in the lane, then went down after hurting his knee.

Isaac left in a wheelchair and went for an MRI. The Magic later announced that the big man suffered a torn ACL.

Isaac, 22, was expected to be out for the season after injuring his left knee in January. However, the extended time off due to the NBA’s shutdown in March allowed Isaac to be cleared to play. Unfortunately, he injured his knee even worse now and will face a lengthy rehab.

Isaac was averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.