Everyone made the same joke amid Jontay Porter prop betting fiasco

March 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jontay Porter in a raptors uniform

Mar 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter is at the center of a serious prop betting scandal. But some fans tried to see the humor in the ordeal.

Porter was reportedly taken out of the Raptors’ lineup on Monday as the NBA began an investigation on the 24-year-old. The investigation centered on irregularities surrounding player prop bets specifically tied to Porter.

The news on Porter came on the same day Shohei Ohtani first addressed the media regarding his own betting scandal. Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara had lost millions of dollars on sports bets and allegedly stole money from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to pay off his debts.

Several fans on X joked that Porter was innocent and that it was actually his non-existent interpreter who was at fault. The Raptors center grew up in Missouri and speaks perfect english.

One fan even connected the dots and raised the possibility that Ohtani’s interpreter had lost the money betting Porter prop bets.

Porter has played in 26 games (5 starts) for the Raptors this season. The Mizzou alum averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Jontay PorterShohei Ohtani
.

