Everyone made the same joke amid Jontay Porter prop betting fiasco

Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter is at the center of a serious prop betting scandal. But some fans tried to see the humor in the ordeal.

Porter was reportedly taken out of the Raptors’ lineup on Monday as the NBA began an investigation on the 24-year-old. The investigation centered on irregularities surrounding player prop bets specifically tied to Porter.

The news on Porter came on the same day Shohei Ohtani first addressed the media regarding his own betting scandal. Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara had lost millions of dollars on sports bets and allegedly stole money from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to pay off his debts.

Several fans on X joked that Porter was innocent and that it was actually his non-existent interpreter who was at fault. The Raptors center grew up in Missouri and speaks perfect english.

jontay porter has the same interpreter as shohei ohtani https://t.co/u8Jz3F9QFZ — jets west (#1 ashtyn davis fan) (@jetstothewest) March 25, 2024

Tough day for Jontay Porter's interpreter. — Sean Green (@seantgreen) March 25, 2024

Waiting for Jontay Porter’s interpreter to give a statement — tommy 🇻🇳 (@SuspendedTommy) March 26, 2024

Jontay Porter just needs to pull up to his next press conference speaking only Japanese with an interpreter and he’ll be aight — unbiased sports fan (@TigheTalk) March 25, 2024

One fan even connected the dots and raised the possibility that Ohtani’s interpreter had lost the money betting Porter prop bets.

Would be hilarious if it turns out Ohtani’s interpreter lost all that money betting on Jontay Porter overs. — Jordan Cooper (@blenderhd) March 25, 2024

Porter has played in 26 games (5 starts) for the Raptors this season. The Mizzou alum averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.