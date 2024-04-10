Jontay Porter facing massive punishment over gambling investigation

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is being investigated over alleged irregularities regarding prop bets, and commissioner Adam Silver is making it clear that he could be facing the most significant punishment possible if Porter is found to have broken gambling rules.

Silver was asked Wednesday about the league’s investigation into Porter, which the commissioner said was “ongoing.” Silver did say that Porter is alleged to have committed a “cardinal sin,” and even faces a ban if found guilty.

The NBA is looking into two games Porter played in that involved increased activity regarding prop bets relating to the player. In both games, there was increased interest in Porter’s under props, and the center left both games early due to injury issues while hitting the under both times. The 24-year-old has not been with the Raptors since the investigation got underway.

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., who has defended his younger brother during the investigation.