Michael Porter Jr. has notable comments about investigation into brother Jontay

Michael Porter Jr. had something interesting to say this week about the investigation into his younger brother.

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is currently out of the lineup and under NBA investigation over alleged irregularities with prop bets on him. Jontay’s under props for two specific games (one in January followed by another in March) had drawn increased betting interest. The backup big exited both games in question early due to injuries (full details here).

After Wednesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets forward Porter Jr. was asked about the investigation into his brother and gave a notable response.

“I know what you guys know,” said Porter Jr, per Vinny Benedetto of the Denver Gazette. “I know Jontay loves the game of basketball. He’s really excited to play. He’s been really excited to play with the Raptors.

“I’ve known my brother my whole life,” Porter Jr. added. “I know what type of dude he is, and I know he’s excited to play basketball. I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy.”

Porter Jr. appears to be referencing the fact that his brother had been in the NBA G League for several seasons before landing this opportunity with the Raptors on a two-way deal in December.

Of course, it is to be expected that Porter Jr. would come to the defense of his younger brother. But that was still a pretty detailed response when Porter Jr. could have easily just given a “no comment” on the ongoing investigation.

As it stands right now, the NBA has not yet issued an update on the investigation into Jontay, who remains out of the lineup indefinitely. But social media has already reacted with plenty of jokes about the situation.