Jordan Clarkson appears in hilarious video with clueless reporter

September 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jordan Clarkson interview

A local TV reporter doing interviews with Utah Jazz fans stumbled across Jordan Clarkson, and didn’t even realize it.

Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter for KUTV in Salt Lake City, was doing street interviews when she stumbled across Clarkson. The Utah Jazz guard played it cool, complying when Crombleholme asked him to spell his name. Even then, she still didn’t realize that Clarkson played for the Jazz, making the next question about how many games he went to even funnier.

To Crombleholme’s credit, she was a good sport about it, joking that she had some follow-up questions for Clarkson.

Clarkson was cool about it after the fact, joking that he was relieved he spelled his name right.

It’s worth noting the same thing happened to Klay Thompson once, though that was in a different city than the one he played in and had nothing to do with basketball.

Clarkson is, of course, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and was a major part of Utah’s success last season. It’s too bad Crombleholme didn’t get the chance to ask him his thoughts on dinosaurs.

