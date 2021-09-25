Jordan Clarkson appears in hilarious video with clueless reporter

A local TV reporter doing interviews with Utah Jazz fans stumbled across Jordan Clarkson, and didn’t even realize it.

Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter for KUTV in Salt Lake City, was doing street interviews when she stumbled across Clarkson. The Utah Jazz guard played it cool, complying when Crombleholme asked him to spell his name. Even then, she still didn’t realize that Clarkson played for the Jazz, making the next question about how many games he went to even funnier.

This Salt Lake City reporter didn’t know she was interviewing Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/mTOtIQOlN4 — Sportz Memez/Clipz (@SportzCIipz) September 24, 2021

To Crombleholme’s credit, she was a good sport about it, joking that she had some follow-up questions for Clarkson.

Welp, pretty sure @rlikness and I just interviewed @JordanClarksons off the street without realizing it was Jordan Clarkson I have some follow-up questions… — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

Clarkson was cool about it after the fact, joking that he was relieved he spelled his name right.

haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!!! https://t.co/jExEpQGDUF — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

just happy i spelled my name right @HayleyHolme https://t.co/QndUL6EPEb — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

It’s worth noting the same thing happened to Klay Thompson once, though that was in a different city than the one he played in and had nothing to do with basketball.

Clarkson is, of course, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and was a major part of Utah’s success last season. It’s too bad Crombleholme didn’t get the chance to ask him his thoughts on dinosaurs.