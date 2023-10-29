Jordan Poole goes viral for botched Steph Curry impression

Jordan Poole went viral for the wrong reason on Saturday. The Washington Wizards guard gifted fans with an early entry for Shaqtin’-a-Fool.

Poole tried to channel his inner Steph Curry during the first quarter of the Wizards’ weekend showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. But not everybody can shoot the lights out like the Golden State Warriors star.

Curry has been known for shooting threes and turning around as the ball goes through the net. It’s a sign of his pure confidence that his shot is going in.

Poole tried the same tactic midway through the first quarter against the Grizzlies. It did not work out.

The 24-year-old ended up turning around to face the Grizzlies’ bench as his shot clanked off the rim. It’s not a great look for a player trying to shake off a tumultuous 2022-23 season in Golden State.

Poole tallied 18 points and 5 assists on 7-of-18 shooting on Wednesday in his Wizards debut against the Indiana Pacers.