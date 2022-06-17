Jordan Poole goes viral for T-shirt of 1 teammate before Game 6

Jordan Poole is looking on Thursday to win his first NBA championship. He wore a shirt prior to Game 6 in tribute to a teammate who already has three rings.

Poole walked into Boston’s TD Garden wearing a shirt depicting Warriors guard Klay Thompson after being drafted by the team in 2011. Above the picture, the shirt said “2011 NBA Draft” in all capital letters. The shirt also had “The Splash Brothers” written below Thompson’s pictures.

Jordan Poole walked into TD Garden with this 2011 Klay shirt 👀 pic.twitter.com/oAsAjxdHS6 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2022

Poole may be trying to channel his inner “Game 6 Klay,” a nickname given to Thompson regarding his knack for big-time playoff performances in Game 6 contests. In 2016, Thompson made 11 three-pointers to carry the Warriors to a win facing elimination in the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When the Warriors were facing elimination against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals in 2018, Thompson made nine 3-pointers to force a Game 7 that was won by Golden State. Thompson had another notable Game 6 performance in this year’s Western Conference semifinals.

Thompson is coming off of one of his better performances during this year’s NBA Finals in Game 5. He scored 21 points, shot 50 percent from the field, and made five three-pointers. Poole scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers in 14 minutes in Game 5.

With another “Game 6 Klay” effort on Thursday, the Warriors could very well win their fourth title since 2015.