Klay Thompson does fitting gesture during big Game 6 performance



Klay Thompson delivered in Game 6 for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, leaving fans to ask, what else is new?

Thompson scored a team-high 30 points in Golden State’s 110-96 series-clinching win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals series. The 32-year-old guard made 8/14 threes and shot 11/22 overall in the game.

His final dagger came with 2:58 left when he made a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach:

GAME 6 KLAY pic.twitter.com/ugTYgyd77F — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2022

After making the big 3-pointer, which marked Thompson’s final points in the game, the veteran put up six fingers.

The Man. The Myth. The Legend … GAME 6 KLAY pic.twitter.com/T9gliPVLG8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 14, 2022

What’s the story?

Thompson has become known for carrying his team in Game 6 contests during the postseason. His most notable Game 6 performance came in 2016 when his Warriors were facing elimination in the conference finals against the Thunder. Thompson made 11 three-pointers in that game to help his team win. They also won Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals.

Two years later, Thompson’s Warriors were facing elimination at the hands of the Rockets in Game 6 of the conference finals. All Thompson did was make nine 3-pointers to force a seventh game, which Golden State also won. A year later, Thompson made seven 3-pointers in Game 6 of the Warriors’ second-round series against Houston. The performance helped the Warriors win and advance to the conference finals.

On Friday night, “Game 6 Klay” was in familiar form to help his Warriors eliminate the Grizzlies from the playoffs.

When the stakes are the highest, Game 6 Klay shines the brightest.