Josh Hart goes viral for his funny shirt after Knicks’ Game 1 win

Josh Hart starred for the New York Knicks during their Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he made sure to do so in the postgame press conference as well.

Hart was a big X-factor off the bench for the Knicks on Saturday. He scored 17 points on 8/11 from the field and added ten rebounds as the Knicks won 101-97 to steal homecourt advantage away from the Cavaliers. Hart’s biggest moment came when he hit a do-it-yourself three-pointer off a broken play with less than two minutes left. The trey gave the Knicks a two-point lead, and they never surrendered it from there.

Josh Hart mixes it up for the Knicks lead with less than 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter 🥶pic.twitter.com/4X3BhhsrLS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

After the game, Hart showed up to the media room wearing a funny T-shirt of teammate Jalen Brunson. An image of Brunson’s recent SLAM Magazine cover (#243 for April-May 2023) adorned Hart’s chest.

Josh Hart rocked a Jalen Brunson shirt during the Knicks postgame interviews 😅 (via @MikeAScotto) pic.twitter.com/WEhVo73SVh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

To make things even better, Brunson was sitting right next to Hart as Hart sported his mug. When asked about Hart’s shirt choice, Brunson hilariously responded, “We’ve been through worse.”

"Embarassed? Nah… We've been through worse." —Jalen Brunson, when asked about Josh Hart's shirt 😂 (via @KnicksMSGN) pic.twitter.com/v8jgXQXgRj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Hart and Brunson were teammates at Villanova for two seasons from 2015-17, winning the national title together in 2016. They were reunited at the trade deadline when the Knicks acquired Hart from Portland.

Brunson didn’t do too bad himself on Saturday, pouring in a team-high 27 points. He is also probably thankful Hart didn’t pick a more embarrassing picture of him like this other NBA guard once did to a teammate.