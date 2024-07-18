Josh Hart says new NBA media rights deal changed his career plans

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart suggested that the NBA’s new media rights deal might actually extend his career by a few years.

In an appearance on the “Front Office Sports Today” podcast, Hart said he had originally expected to retire somewhere around age 34 or 35. The value of the new media deal, however, has changed his stance.

“I wanted to retire when I’m like, 34, maybe 35, I still got a little bit of juice left,” Hart said. “Then I saw that and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to play until my knees fall off.'”

The league’s new media rights deal still has some issues to iron out, but it is expected to be worth $76 billion over the next 11 years. The NBA’s previous media rights contract ran for nine years and was worth $24 billion, so it is fair to say the league is looking at significant revenue rises in the years to come. That likely means at least some increase in player contracts as well.

The 29-year-old Hart is playing on a four-year contract worth just shy of $81 million. His next shot at a new payday will not come until 2028, but it might be a significant pay rise.