Pelicans also looking to trade Eric Bledsoe?

Eric Bledsoe’s time with the New Orleans Pelicans may end up being brief.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on “The Hoop Collective” this week that the Pelicans have shopped Bledsoe. Windhorst also confirmed earlier reports that the team is doing the same with Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick.

The interest in Ball has primarily been coming from within the West. Redick though is mainly drawing interest from the East.

Meanwhile, Bledsoe, a multi-time All-Defensive selection, was just acquired by New Orleans over the summer in the Jrue Holiday trade with Milwaukee. But he has struggled to start his Pelicans career. Bledsoe is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season. Those are the worst numbers that the 31-year-old has ever posted as a full-time starter.

Second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has carved out a consistent role for himself in New Orleans’ rotation this season. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. is also knocking on the door of increased playing time. That is probably why the Pelicans sound determined to unclutter their backcourt a bit via trade.

H/T HoopsHype