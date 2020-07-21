JR Smith cannot believe ESPN ranked Dirk ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon

JR Smith is not standing with ESPN’s ranking of Hakeem Olajuwon.

ESPN ranked the top 10 foreign-born NBA players for a segment on “SportsCenter” Monday, according to Rockets Wire. Dirk Nowitzki, who is from Germany, was ranked first. Olajuwon, who was born in Nigeria, was ranked second.

The ranking did not sit well with Smith, who agreed that Dirk was “super dope” but did not think he deserved to be ranked higher than Hakeem.

@SportsCenter No disrespect to Dirk but Hakeem is 2? Dirk was super dope of course when of the best to ever do it! But HAKEEM? #ImJustSaying #foreignborntop10 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 20, 2020

This was the full ranking, via Ben DuBose.

For those curious, I tracked down the complete ESPN list from today. Official criteria: Top foreign-born NBA players of all-time. 10.) Mutombo

9.) Ginobili

8.) Parker

7.) Pau Gasol

6.) Giannis

5.) Nash

4.) Wilkins

3.) Ewing

2.) Olajuwon

1.) Nowitzki — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) July 21, 2020

Nowitzki was an incredible player and will make the Hall of Fame. He won an NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP, championship in 2011, and he was a 14-time NBA All-Star. There is no denying his greatness. But to put him ahead of Hakeem? I wouldn’t do that either. Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets to two NBA championships and was Finals MVP in both seasons. He was a versatile and dominant center, defining the game with his post moves, rebounding, and ability to block shots. The only thing that probably kept him from more championships was playing in the era of Michael Jordan; both of his championships came when Jordan was away from the game.

I have to side with Smith on this one, and not even Dirk would probably complain about being behind Hakeem. Olajuwon is so good that hardly anyone ever views it as a bad move that the Rockets drafted him ahead of MJ in 1984!