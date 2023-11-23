Jrue Holiday got the warmest pregame reception from his ex-Bucks teammates

Jrue Holiday may no longer be a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, but they still have plenty of love for him.

Holiday headed into his former team’s locker room before they faced his new team the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Cameras captured video of Holiday’s interactions with his former teammates. There were plenty of close hugs and handshakes shared.

Jrue Holiday greeting his old teammates Celtics Pregame Live is on now 📲https://t.co/QynkWWBPgj pic.twitter.com/MWD9GUYfOr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 22, 2023

The Bucks traded Holiday on October 1 as part of the major Damian Lillard trade. Holiday had spent three seasons with the Bucks and won a championship with them. They did not deal him because they were dissatisfied with his game or because he didn’t fit well with his teammates. Rather, they saw a rare chance to upgrade by acquiring one of the best players in the league.

The trades have worked out well for all parties so far. Milwaukee entered Wednesday’s game 10-4, while Boston entered the game 11-3.