Jrue Holiday racking up bonuses during Bucks’ playoff run

Jrue Holiday stepped up and played a huge role for the Milwaukee Bucks in the Western Conference Finals after Giannis Antetokounmpo went down, and the veteran point guard is being compensated nicely for it.

Holiday, who scored 25 points in Game 5 and 27 to help close out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 on Saturday, earned a significant bonus when the Bucks clinched an NBA Finals berth. He’ll pocket an extra $200,000. Holiday has a chance to make over $1 million more depending upon what happens in the Finals.

With Milwaukee reaching the NBA Finals, Jrue Holiday has earned a $200K bonus. Holiday will earn an additional $1M if the Bucks win the NBA Championship and $250K for Finals MVP. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 4, 2021

Holiday also had 9 rebounds and 9 assists in Game 6. He had 13 assists in Game 5. He’s been an important piece for Milwaukee all season, but that importance became magnified after Giannis suffered a knee injury.

The Bucks will now take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, which begin on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo sounds like he has a good chance to play, though Charles Barkley offered a surprising take on the reigning MVP’s injury following Game 6.