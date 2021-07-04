Charles Barkley has surprising comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Charles Barkley offered a surprising comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday night.

Barkley was providing analysis after the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. The panel of TNT analysts were to give their NBA Finals pick.

Barkley went with the Bucks depending on Antetokounmpo’s health. He offered a surprising comment about Giannis’ injury at that time.

“I hate to say this. I think the best thing that happened to the Milwaukee Bucks was Giannis getting hurt,” Barkley said.

Barkley then explained his reasoning. Antetokounmpo getting hurt made other players on the team step up, he said.

“Because they have unleashed Jrue Holiday — the aggressive Jrue Holiday. I think he is going to be fantastic in the Finals against Chris Paul. If Giannis is 85-90 percent, I’m going to go with Milwaukee.”

Barkley has been backing the Bucks all season and they finally have reached the NBA Finals. Maybe not having Giannis forced other players to step up against Atlanta. But they will need Antetokounmpo healthy in order to beat the Suns.