Julius Erving says Nets are ‘buying a championship’

One Nets franchise legend does not appear to be a fan of the way that the team is doing business these days.

Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on “Inside the Green Room” with Danny Green. During the episode, Erving reacted to the massive influx of talent to Brooklyn this season.

“It’s reminiscent of how the Yankees used to do it all the time,” said Erving, per Dan Roche of NBC Sports Philly. “They load up – they call it ‘buying a championship.’ The Lakers are known for doing that too. They’re getting all these pieces. … They don’t know at the end of the season what it’s going to look like or what it’s going to feel like. But they’re going to be formidable. You’ve got a team with six former All-Stars, and three [All-NBA] guys who have been there and succeeded in the playoffs.”

Erving then went on to pick the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that he is more commonly associated with, to upset the Nets in the postseason.

“First off, [the Sixers] have an advantage coaching-wise based on experience with [coach Doc Rivers], in terms of championship experience that [Green has], that Dwight [Howard] has,” Erving added. “And the ambition of Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid], these guys are hungry now, they’ve been a part of what they call ‘The Process’ for several years, and it’s time for The Process to bear some fruit. I’m betting my money on Philly.”

The 71-year-old Erving played for the Nets from 1973 to 1976 back when they were still the ABA’s New York Nets. He won two championships with them before moving to the Sixers after the ABA-NBA merger.

Erving has acknowledged that he was on some pretty loaded squads himself. But he seems to prefer the Sixers’ more homegrown way of team-building to that of the Nets.