Julius Randle cashes in on big bonus thanks to Knicks’ success

Julius Randle has added another bag to his bag.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported this week that the New York Knicks star Randle cashed in on a seven-figure bonus ($1.2 million) due to the team making the playoffs this year. Knicks teammate Isaiah Hartenstein also earned a bonus of $350,000 as part of a similar contract clause.

🚨Bonus Alert🚨 🏀Julius Randle 💰$1.2M

✍️ Playoffs 🏀 Isaiah Hartenstein 💰$350K

✍️Playoffs — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 3, 2023

The Knicks officially clinched a playoff berth with a 118-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. At 46-33, they have secured a spot in the Eastern Conference’s top six and will not have to participate in the play-in tournament. The Knicks are likely to get the No. 5 seed, setting up a first-round matchup with the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle, who is in the first season of a four-year, $117 million contract, has been leading the way for the Knicks with a career-high 25.1 points per game. Though his attitude can be a bit of a headache at times, the Knicks are now headed to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons with Randle as their top dog.