Julius Randle cashes in on big bonus thanks to Knicks’ success

April 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Julius Randle smiles during a game

Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle has added another bag to his bag.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported this week that the New York Knicks star Randle cashed in on a seven-figure bonus ($1.2 million) due to the team making the playoffs this year. Knicks teammate Isaiah Hartenstein also earned a bonus of $350,000 as part of a similar contract clause.

The Knicks officially clinched a playoff berth with a 118-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. At 46-33, they have secured a spot in the Eastern Conference’s top six and will not have to participate in the play-in tournament. The Knicks are likely to get the No. 5 seed, setting up a first-round matchup with the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Randle, who is in the first season of a four-year, $117 million contract, has been leading the way for the Knicks with a career-high 25.1 points per game. Though his attitude can be a bit of a headache at times, the Knicks are now headed to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons with Randle as their top dog.

