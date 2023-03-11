 Skip to main content
Julius Randle somehow avoids flagrant foul after elbowing opponent

March 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Julius Randle smiles during a game

Nov 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle lost his cool during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but somehow got away with what appeared to be a pretty obvious flagrant foul.

The Knicks and Clippers engaged in a physical contest Saturday which culminated in Randle and Clippers center Mason Plumlee getting tangled up just before the end of the third quarter. Randle threw what appeared to be a clear elbow at Plumlee, which prompted a lengthy stoppage in play as officials reviewed the incident as a potential hostile act.

After review, Randle was assessed a technical foul for a “physical taunt,” but no flagrant was handed down.

Even during the review, an agitated Randle had to be calmed down by the Knicks bench as well.

Randle looked like he threw a clear elbow at Plumlee, but may have been helped by the reality that he didn’t really connect.

Ultimately, the Knicks would prefer for Randle to respond to things like this the way he did to Kyle Kuzma instead of getting himself in trouble with more physical responses.

