Julius Randle somehow avoids flagrant foul after elbowing opponent

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle lost his cool during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but somehow got away with what appeared to be a pretty obvious flagrant foul.

The Knicks and Clippers engaged in a physical contest Saturday which culminated in Randle and Clippers center Mason Plumlee getting tangled up just before the end of the third quarter. Randle threw what appeared to be a clear elbow at Plumlee, which prompted a lengthy stoppage in play as officials reviewed the incident as a potential hostile act.

Julius Randle elbowed Mason Plumlee in the face, but was only hit with a technical foul for this 'physical taunt.' Should this be a flagrant or a tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/CRsYPBgnRA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

After review, Randle was assessed a technical foul for a “physical taunt,” but no flagrant was handed down.

Even during the review, an agitated Randle had to be calmed down by the Knicks bench as well.

Julius Randle on the sideline while officials review for a flagrant foul on him. Game’s been very physical with few fouls pic.twitter.com/aJN3Ufpw1R — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 11, 2023

Randle looked like he threw a clear elbow at Plumlee, but may have been helped by the reality that he didn’t really connect.

Ultimately, the Knicks would prefer for Randle to respond to things like this the way he did to Kyle Kuzma instead of getting himself in trouble with more physical responses.