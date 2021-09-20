Julius Randle responds to Trae Young’s WWE cameo at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young riled up many New York Knicks fans by returning to Madison Square Garden as part of a WWE cameo earlier this month. Now the Knicks’ star player is responding to the episode.

Knicks big man Julius Randle told Ian Begley of SportsNet New York that he was not sweating Young’s latest troll job.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” said Randle. “Obviously, that’s [for] entertainment purposes and all that, so I let people enjoy it. For me, honestly, I don’t care. I honestly didn’t even watch it. Knicks fans, they’re going to make a big deal out of it. They didn’t like it (laughs). But it’s all fun and games and hopefully they enjoyed it.”

Young became Public Enemy No. 1 in New York City after his Atlanta Hawks defeated the Knicks in their first-round playoff series last season. The All-Star guard fed off the energy of the hostile Garden crowd and openly trolled the Knicks faithful throughout the series.

The WWE cameo, which you can see video of here, made for quite the viral moment. While the MSG fans are really not fond of Young, his competition on the court does not seem to be paying his antics much mind.