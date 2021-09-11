Video: Trae Young makes surprise WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young’s relationship with the Madison Square Garden crowd became a big talking point during the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff run, and the star guard appears all too happy to lean into that even now.

“WWE SmackDown” took place at Madison Square Garden Friday night, and Sami Zayn had a special surprise for the crowd. That was Young, who entered to a chorus of boos from the MSG crowd. He seemed to relish it, too.

The New York faithful got the last laugh when Young was ejected from his ringside seat for trying to choke Rey Mysterio. He was, of course, not pleased.

It was a pretty brilliant move to bring Young out as a wrestling heel. He showed his potential in the role during the playoffs, and he kept on trolling the MSG faithful all the way through the series. Aside from one unfortunate moment, he definitely enjoyed everything about it. His big entrance is proof of that.