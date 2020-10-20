Jusuf Nurkic trying to recruit Danilo Gallinari to Portland?

Jusuf Nurkic may be trying to lure one of his old teammates to Portland.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari teased his NBA future in a tweet on Tuesday. Gallinari, a free agent this offseason, tweeted a graphic of himself with the caption, “Where to next?”

Nurkic wasted little time in replying to the tweet, seemingly hinting at an attempt to recruit Gallinari to the Trail Blazers.

Brate — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) October 20, 2020

“Brate” means “brother” in Nurkic’s native Bosnian.

Nurkic and Gallinari used to be teammates on the Denver Nuggets for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. Portland is also facing uncertainty at the forward position with Carmelo Anthony also a free agent and Rodney Hood holding a player option for next season.

Gallinari, 32, is still a very productive offensive player. He posted 18.7 points on 40.5 percent from deep in under 30 minutes a game for the Thunder last season. But there may be a more appealing reunion out there for Gallinari.