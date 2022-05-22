Report: Notable coach turned down Lakers interview

The Los Angeles Lakers have conducted a wide search for their next head coach, but at least one candidate opted against being a part of it.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard turned down a request to be interviewed for the Lakers job, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. While Howard played with LeBron James on the Miami Heat and with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in college, he is content coaching the Wolverines.

As Wojnarowski mentioned, Howard’s son Jace plays at Michigan. His other son, Jett, has committed to the Wolverines as part of the Class of 2022.

Howard was linked to the Lakers early on in the offseason. One rumor even suggested he could land in L.A. as part of a package deal. Nothing ever came of that, and now we know why. Howard is not interested in the job at this time.

Howard is entering his fourth season as the head coach at Michigan. He was named AP Coach of the Year two seasons ago when he led the Wolverines to the Elite Eight. Michigan reached the Sweet Sixteen this past season.

