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Kahleah Copper appears to get back at Sophie Cunningham with a pointed gesture

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Sophie Cunningham looks on
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper knew exactly what to do after the Phoenix Mercury defeated Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. 

Two days after losing to the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., the Mercury returned to the same venue and edged Indiana, 111-109.

There was some drama going into that contest, as Caitlin Clark was called for a technical foul in the previous meeting on Monday after a heated exchange with Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner. Sophie Cunningham also got into it with Bonner, comically pointing her finger at her former Fever teammate while Bonner, in contrast, appeared visibly enraged.

Here is a look at that moment.

After Wednesday’s game, Copper seemingly tried to pull off the same move in sarcastic fashion when she saw a camera while making her way to the locker room. 

Whatever Copper meant with that gesture, it was what she did on the court that hurt Cunnigham and the Fever the most. The 31-year-old guard dropped 28 points, going 6/10 from the floor, while benefiting from her several trips to the free throw line, where she went 15/16.

Meanwhile, Cunningham did not have a great night, scoring only 5 points and committing 3 turnovers.

Copper may have the last laugh here, but the two teams will meet anew in just a couple of weeks on July 10 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., giving Cunningham and the Fever a chance to take the bragging rights back.

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