Report reveals Kai Jones’ status with Hornets after bizarre posts

The troubling social media posts from Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones this offseason have not gone unnoticed.

Jones became a trending topic on social media earlier this month after seemingly speaking gibberish while live streaming on Instagram (video here). He also actively dissed a few of his Hornets teammates in a manner that did not seem like it was in jest.

With the regular season less than a month away, the Hornets are reportedly “concerned” with the online behavior of Jones.

Jones’ status with the team is considered “murky” as he has opted to skip every optional training session this offseason, according to reporters Roderick Boone and Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford was asked about Jones’ online misconduct during a preseason media luncheon held Tuesday. While Clifford acknowledged the viral posts from Jones, he refused to comment further.

“We are aware of the social media posts and it’s a situation that’s been handled internally,” said Clifford.

Jones has averaged just 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest over two seasons. The Hornets have already exercised the team option in Jones’ contract to keep the 2021 first-round pick for the 2023-24 season. Charlotte will have until October 31 to exercise Jones’ 4th-year option to keep him under contract for the 2024-25 campaign.