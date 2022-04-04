Kareem Abdul-Jabbar clarifies critical remarks about LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar created a stir Sunday when he was highly critical of LeBron James in a series of media comments. The Los Angeles Lakers legend quickly moved to clarify what he meant by what he said.

Abdul-Jabbar said in a statement that he deeply admires James, but sometimes criticizes him “in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance.” Abdul-Jabbar added that his comments Sunday were not “a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’ve said in the past.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with a follow-up statement on his LeBron James criticisms pic.twitter.com/lO34a2rkWL — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 4, 2022

Abdul-Jabbar has offered public criticism of James multiple times this season. Sunday’s was the most notable, as he said James has made comments and statements that were “beneath him.”

James has been dismissive of Abdul-Jabbar’s criticism in the past. He has yet to respond to the Laker legend’s most recent comments.

Photo: Feb 16, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks as Clyde Drexler looks during the 2014 NBA All-Game Legends Brunch at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports